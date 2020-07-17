Taxes

Yvonne Ritchie, Barron County Treasurer, is reminding property owners that the 2019 Postponed Real Estate Taxes are due on or before July 31. 

City of Rice Lake 2019 property taxes MUST be paid to the Rice Lake City Clerk’s Office.  All other property taxes in Barron County must be paid to the Barron County Treasurer.

"Due to COVID-19 we are encouraging you to make payments online or by mail. We also have a drop box by the main entrance (on Monroe Ave.) to the Barron County Government Center and we will send receipts for payments left in the drop box. We encourage you to wear a face mask inside the Government Center if you are feeling well and you wish to pay in person," said Ritchie.

When mailing payments please enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope with the tax payment if you want a receipt.  Payment options, tax amounts, and payment status can be found on the Barron County Website at www.barroncountywi.gov.

Click on “Online Tax Data” under the “Quick Links” side bar to pay online with a credit card or by e-check (there are additional fees if using the online payment options). Call (715) 537-6280 if you have questions.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

