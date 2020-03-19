St. Croix County (SCC)- Public Health announced today that St. Croix County has its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. This individual is isolated at home and doing well. Public Heath is identifying and contacting anyone that has been in close contact with the positive case.
“It is important that St. Croix County residents do not panic but continue to follow recommendations to protect themselves, others, and slow the spread of COVID-19.” said Kelli Engen, St. Croix County Health Officer.
With no medicine or vaccines to treat or prevent COVID-19, SCC-Public Heath wants everyone to follow these simple steps:
Stay home when sick
Frequent handwashing with soap and water for 20 seconds
Cover coughs and sneezes
Avoid touching your face
Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces
Practice social distancing-6 feet from others
Avoid public gatherings of more than 10 persons
“Public Health and Emergency Management are working together with local, state, and federal partners to implement response plans; but it is important to understand that everyone has a role in reducing the spread of COVID-19.” said Natasha Cardinal, St. Croix County Emergency Manager.
