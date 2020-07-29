Barron County is seeing a rapid increase in COVID 19 cases. Residents can help stop the spread of illness by going back to the “Safer at Home” measures.
“Unfortunately, Barron County is joining the rest of the nation with a surge of COVID 19 cases,” states Laura Sauve, Barron County Health Officer. “We need everyone’s help to stop the spread of this illness in our communities.”
Barron County has seen over 150 new cases of COVID 19 cases in the last 14 days, putting the County in the high-risk category. Currently six people are in the hospital with several in intensive care. Residents must take immediate action to stop the increase in cases.
“We are seeing cases throughout the county with many cases in the Cumberland and Rice Lake areas,” states Sauve. “We are investigating an outbreak at a food processing facility, but this is not the only cause for the increase. Our communities are very connected. Many people live in one community and work or shop in another community. No place is risk free.”
Recommended actions include:
• Avoid all gatherings. If you must gather, limit gatherings to 10 people or less indoors and 25 people or less outdoors
• Wear a mask at all times when in public AND anywhere that social distancing of at least 6 feet is not possible
• Stop all unnecessary travel
• Limit your contacts to those who live in your home
• Work from home if possible
• Stop unnecessary trips to stores
• Stop eating in restaurants and going to bars. Try takeout food instead
If you must do these activities, choose places practicing strict social distancing and following the Wisconsin Economic Development recommendations
People with underlying health conditions and older residents should consider having friends or family do their shopping and limit interactions with others
• Wash your hands often
• Cover your cough
• Get tested at any signs of illness. Signs of COVID 19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, body aches, headaches, chills, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Some people have no signs of illness and still carry and spread the disease
