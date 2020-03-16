Effective Monday, March 16, the Rice Lake Public Library will be suspending all library programs, events, meeting room bookings, and outreach services until further notice. At this time, the library will remain open for our standard hours and we will, with the exception of programs, continue offering services and materials.
In addition to suspending programs, library staff will also be removing toys from the Youth Services area, and increasing space between computers for adults in order to leave more room around each workstation.
Staff continue to follow best hygiene practices for workplaces – including regularly cleaning and disinfecting equipment and high-touch surfaces in our building, making hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes available to staff and patrons, and encouraging frequent and thorough handwashing.
We encourage any patrons, staff, and volunteers, especially those in vulnerable populations, to stay home if they are feeling ill or simply concerned about exposure.
The library strives to be responsive to the concerns and information needs of the community we serve. Please let us know if you have questions or concerns, or are interested in learning more about the digital library services that can be accessed from home – including the over 150,000 e-books, audiobooks, songs, and films you can access from your computer or digital device.
Cameron and Cumberland libraries are closed.
