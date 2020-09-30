Fall is officially here. This means flu season is right around the corner. Barron County Public Health along with Mayo Clinic Health System, Marshfield Clinic Health System, Cumberland Health Care, and Prevea Health and HSHS Wisconsin want to remind Barron County residents to get their flu shot.
Getting a flu shot every year is important. This year with COVID-19, it is more important than ever that everyone older than 6 months get the vaccine. Not enough people in Wisconsin get their flu shot. Last year, only four out every 10 of people in the State received the vaccine. A total 183 people in the state died from the flu last season.
“Getting the flu shot this year will be especially important,” said Laura Sauve, Health Officer for Barron County. “Hospitals fill up during influenza season without COVID-19, getting your flu shot this year will help make sure our hospitals are available for those who need it most.”
Get your flu shot early. Getting your flu shot helps protect yourself, your family and reduces the entire community’s risk. A list of places offering the flu shot is provided below. Children under 18 are eligible for free flu vaccinations at Public Health. Call 715-537-5691 for more information.
- Mayo Clinic Health System- Rice Lake: 331 S. Main Street, Barron: 1222 E Woodland Avenue
Schedule an appointment online through Patient Online Services or the Mayo Clinic Appor call 715-537-3221 (Rice Lake) or 715-537-6747 (Barron).
- Marshfield Clinic Health System-1700 West Stout Street, Rice Lake, WI 54868
Schedule an appointment online on My Marshfield Clinic Patient Portal or call 715-236-8100. An appointment is required.
- Cumberland Health Care- 1110 7th Avenue, Cumberland, WI 54829
Call 715-822-7500. No walk-ins please. The vaccine is offered Tuesday 8 am-4:30 pm and Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday 8 am-1 pm. These time and appointment requirements help provide the best safety for patients and staff.
- Prevea Health- 1051 West Avenue, Rice Lake, WI 54868
Appointments for flu vaccines are now available at Prevea Health locations across the Chippewa Valley region. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (888) 277-3832, and through the MyPrevea patient portal at myprevea.com. Flu vaccine clinics with extended evening and weekend hours are also available. For more information, please visit: www.prevea.com/flu
- Walgreens Pharmacy- 502 S Main Street, Rice Lake, WI 54868
Schedule online at https://www.walgreens.com/pharmacy/schedule-appointment.jsp?frm=pharmacy#/location or walk ins are welcome.
- CVS Pharmacy- 535 E. Division Street, Barron, WI 54812
Schedule online at https://www.cvs.com/vaccine/intake/store/vaccine-select?icid=flushot-hero-schedule or call 715-637-0991.
- Walmart Pharmacy- 2501 West Avenue, Rice Lake, WI 54868
Visit https://www.walmart.com/account/login?returnUrl=/pharmacy/clinical-services/immunization to book appointment online or call 715-234-2997.
