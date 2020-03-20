OakLeaf Surgical Hospital announces new restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic to keep our patients, staff and communities safe.
The well-being of our patients and staff is our top priority. Effective March 30, 2020, elective surgeries and procedures will be limited to urgent, semi-urgent and emergent cases at the surgeon’s discretion. This is in alignment with the American College of Surgeons recently released “COVID-19 Guidance for Triage of Non-Emergent Surgical Procedures.”
At this time, we are not allowing visitors. Drivers will be permitted and once they have passed the mandatory screening, they will be allowed to wait in the lobby. Please rest assured that our visitor restrictions are temporary and may change based on the COVID-19 situation. We anticipate this change to last for at least 4 weeks.
Please know that OakLeaf Surgical Hospital is doing everything to ensure the safety of our patients and guests, staff and facility.
