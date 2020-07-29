Barron County Public Health issued the following statement on 73 news cases of COVID-19 reported in the county Wednesday:
"Some are close contacts of positive cases, some are related to an outbreak at a food processing facility (more information will be provided on this soon) and many others are related to gatherings and travel.
"We remain at six hospitalizations. Several are in intensive care.
"While many of the cases come from the Rice Lake and Cumberland areas, our communities are very connected.
"Many people live in one community and work or shop in another community. No place is risk free.
"URGENT- We need everyone's help to slow the spread. While COVID-19 can be mild for some people, those who are older or have underlying medical conditions can be at a higher risk for severe illness. All of us know someone who is at higher risk, a family member, neighbor, coworker, we all have to work together to protect them.
"Please, stay at least 6 feet from other people when you go out. Avoid crowded spaces or gathering with people who do not live in your home. Wear a face mask in public AND when you are unable to social distance. Do not travel unless its essential, wash your hands often and cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or a tissue."
