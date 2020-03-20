To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, Marshfield Clinic Health System is temporarily suspending normal pharmacy processes. Starting Saturday, March 21, we will no longer allow patients to come directly to a pharmacy counter to pick up their medications. This new restriction applies to every pharmacy operated by Marshfield Clinic Health System.
Instead, we are asking patients to receive their prescription medications through the mail. To set up mail delivery of your medications, call 715-389-5900.
We are also offering curbside pickup of medication. Patients can request a refill of their prescription by phone or online, drive to their usual pharmacy, park outside the building, and pharmacy staff will bring your medications out to you. When you arrive outside your pharmacy, text the name and date of birth of the person the medication is for to the curbside pickup number for your pharmacy location (listed below). In addition, please text us any information that will help us identify your vehicle so we can deliver your medication promptly (for example: black Ford Focus).
In addition, the pharmacy remote dispensing locations at Marshfield Clinic Oakwood Center and Riverview Center, both in Eau Claire, will be closed.
“This is about protecting our patients and staff and limiting the risk of exposure for both to COVID-19,” said Sarah Rall, director of Pharmacy, Marshfield Clinic Health System. “Our pharmacists also use personal protective equipment and there is a national shortage of that equipment. Every measure we can take to conserve personal protective equipment is vital.”
If you have any questions about this new process, please call your local pharmacy location.
Text these numbers for curbside pickup of your medications:
Marshfield
715-451-7072
Chippewa Falls
715-451-7054
Eau Claire
715-751-0699
Rice Lake
715-451-7026
Ladysmith
715-451-7067
Minocqua
715-451-7063
Merrill
715-451-7048
Wausau
715-451-7049
Weston
715-451-7066
Mosinee
715-451-7069
Marshfield Clinic Health System is an integrated health system whose mission is to enrich lives through accessible, affordable compassionate health care. The Health System serves Wisconsin with more than 11,000 employees including over 1,200 providers comprising 86 specialties, health plan, and research and education programs. Primary operations include Marshfield Clinic, Marshfield Medical Center hospitals in Marshfield, Eau Claire, Rice Lake, Neillsville, Beaver Dam and Ladysmith, Marshfield Children’s Hospital, Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, Security Health Plan and Marshfield Clinic Health System Foundation. Learn more at marshfieldclinic.org.
