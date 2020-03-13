• Local senior living entities have restricted visitors and taken extra precautions of screening workers for illness and doing additional cleaning and sanitizing.
• At UW Eau Claire-Barron Countu all on-campus classes are suspended for the next 3 weeks, beginning Monday. This means no exams, assignments or class activities will occur between Monday, March 16 and Friday, April 3.
Beginning April 6, all classes will be offered online until April 17.
After that the college will determine if and when everyone can return to campus by April 15.
For those who do not have access to a laptop or WiFi, the campus will remain open.
For up to the minute updates go to: https://www.uwec.edu/coronavirus-updates/.
• The Rice Lake Chamber is monitoring the COVID-19 situation in our area. We are following the Barron County Health Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for guidance. According to a press release from the Chamber:
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.