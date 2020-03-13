Coronavirus Shutterstock

• Local senior living entities have restricted visitors and taken extra precautions of screening workers for illness and doing additional cleaning and sanitizing. 

• At UW Eau Claire-Barron Countu all on-campus classes are suspended for the next 3 weeks, beginning Monday. This means no exams, assignments or class activities will occur between Monday, March 16 and Friday, April 3.

Beginning April 6, all classes will be offered online until April 17. 

After that the college will determine if and when everyone can return to campus by April 15. 

For those who do not have access to a laptop or WiFi, the campus will remain open.

For up to the minute updates go to: https://www.uwec.edu/coronavirus-updates/.

• The Rice Lake Chamber is monitoring the COVID-19 situation in our area. We are following the Barron County Health Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for guidance. According to a press release from the Chamber:

"Our goal is to inform our membership and equip businesses with best practices that your company can implement to continue routine operation. Below you will find links to resources to prepare your business and help minimize the potential economic impact of COVID-19."
 
"Our Chamber encourages employers to adopt the DHS's practical guidelines to help prevent the spread of the virus in the workplace: hand hygiene; work from home if sick; routine environmental cleaning."
 
"We encourage you to regularly check DHS, Barron County Health Services, and social media channels for updates and event information."
 
"During adverse times, the role of local businesses in supporting our community is vital. Supporting local businesses is critical. We are proud to be your partner in these efforts."
 
 

This story will be updated.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments