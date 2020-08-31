German Creek Bridge

The German Creek bridge on Hwy. M east of Cameron is undergoing emergency repairs.

The Barron County Highway Department has closed the bridge on Hwy. M over German Creek for emergency repairs. This bridge is located approximately 200 feet south of Hwy. 8. Crews are now performing the needed repair. It is anticipated that the bridge will be reopened to traffic later this week. The signed detour route will be Hwy. 8 west to Cameron, Hwy. SS south to Chetek, and Hwy. D north to Hwy. M.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments