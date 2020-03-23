All polling places will be open from 7am to 8 pm on Election Day. We have been told by the Wisconsin Election’s Commission that there is no plan to postpone the election due to COVID-19. Rest assured that Municipal Clerks and poll workers will take extra care in sanitizing election equipment, voting booths and their facility. Municipal Clerks will also do their best to accommodate the increase in absentee requests. Please be patient because many of them in smaller municipalities are part time clerks and have other jobs. They are very concerned about having enough poll workers on Election Day to process all of the absentee ballots then count the results once the polls close.
REGISTERING TO VOTE
The deadline for registering to vote online has been extended to March 30, 2020 by using the MyVote system. Voters will also be allowed to register and vote at the polls on Election Day. Voters must be registered in order to receive an absentee ballot.
VOTING BY ABSENTEE BALLOT
Any qualified elector who is unable or unwilling to appear at the polling place on Election Day may submit a request to vote an absentee ballot to their municipal clerk. A qualified elector is any U.S. citizen, who will be 18 years of age or older on Election Day, who has resided in the ward or municipality where he or she wishes to vote for at least 10 consecutive days before the election. The elector must also be registered in order to receive an absentee ballot. Proof of identification (Photo ID) must be provided before an absentee ballot may be issued.
You must make a request for an absentee ballot in writing or online at MyVote.wi.gov.
You may submit a written request in the form of a letter or you may apply for an absentee ballot online at MyVote.wi.gov. Your written request must list your voting address within the municipality where you wish to vote, the address where the absentee ballot should be sent, if different, and your signature. You may make application to your municipal clerk for an absentee ballot in person, by mail, by fax, by email or at MyVote.wi.gov.
Making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail
The deadline for making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail is April 2, 2020. See the list below for municipal clerk information
VOTING ABSENTEE IN PERSON
You may request and vote an absentee ballot in the clerk's office during the days and hours specified for casting an absentee ballot in person. The first and last day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office varies and is indicated in the list below
No in-person absentee voting may occur on the day before the election.
The municipal clerk will deliver voted ballots returned on or before Election Day to the proper polling place or counting location before the polls close on April 7, 2020
Any ballots received after the polls close will not be counted.
