Birchwood School District posted on social media Monday that 3-year-old child is missing in Winter since Sunday evening. According to the post: "The family lives in an area surrounded by 40 acres of forest. They are asking for people to come and search and asking for prayers. If you would like to help search, the address provided is 7124 W. Old Highway 70 in Winter. Be sure to dress appropriately to enter the forest area."
According to related Facebook posts: "Abigail Ladwig "Abby" went missing from her home at 6:40 p.m. Sunday evening (August 9, 2020). She is wearing a black shirt with white underwear and is barefoot. The search and rescue squad was out almost all night. Helicopters, drones, and volunteers were out last night searching.
"She went missing with her dog, a little brown cocker spaniel. Reports that mom was napping and dad went inside for 5 minutes and when he came out both Abby and dog were gone. She about 2 10' blonde hair almost white and baby blue eyes."
