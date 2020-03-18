Due to the ongoing situation with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), we are temporarily limiting all Marshfield Clinic Health System Family Health Center Alcohol and Drug Recovery clinics to telephone services.
All patient appointments that can be done by phone will be. There will be no interruption in Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) services. Alcohol and Drug Recovery clinics are located in Marshfield, Minocqua and Ladysmith.
This decision has been made with the health and safety of our patients, providers and staff as our main priority. Please call 844-288-8324, or the number you usually use to connect with our services, and our staff can assist you and answer any questions you may have about this change.
The situation with COVID-19 is constantly evolving and we will continually reassess what we need to do in order to best serve the health and safety of our patients, staff and communities.
You may also consider contacting your primary care provider for any other medical needs.
