Pork in the Park, a fundraiser to help with equipment and ongoing training for the Barron-Rusk County Emergency Response Team, is Saturday at the Weyerhaeuser Park and Pavilion.

The park opens at 2 p.m. with raffles, kids activities and registration for the bean bag tournament. Email porkinthepark@gmail.com to sign your team up or preregister on the Facebook event page.

The serving of food starts at 4 p.m. includes a pig roast, chicken and sides. In addition are cash, gun and prize raffles with gun and prize raffles drawings throughout the day and the cash raffle at 9 p.m.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments