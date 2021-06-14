Pork in the Park, a fundraiser to help with equipment and ongoing training for the Barron-Rusk County Emergency Response Team, is Saturday at the Weyerhaeuser Park and Pavilion.
The park opens at 2 p.m. with raffles, kids activities and registration for the bean bag tournament. Email porkinthepark@gmail.com to sign your team up or preregister on the Facebook event page.
The serving of food starts at 4 p.m. includes a pig roast, chicken and sides. In addition are cash, gun and prize raffles with gun and prize raffles drawings throughout the day and the cash raffle at 9 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.