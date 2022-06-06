The Rice Lake Police Department reminds motorists that Main Street from Water to Messenger streets will be closed to traffic due to Aquafest events Thursday-Saturday, June 9-11, from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

To avoid traffic congestion, the public is reminded that an alternative route may be used for northbound and southbound traffic via Allen Street, Wisconsin Avenue and Knapp Street.

