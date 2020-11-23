Philip Stibbe, 85, of Rice Lake, died on November 16, 2020, from COVID-19 pneumonia.
Born on June 6, 1935, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Elizabeth and Philip Stibbe, he graduated from North Olmsted High School. He served in the U.S. Navy for two years before attending Bowling Green State University. During his career, he worked in sales for multiple companies.
On September 7, 1970, he married Jo Ann Cerne. They raised two daughters, Becky and Amy, and lived throughout Wisconsin over their 50 years together.
Phil believed in service. As a young man, he taught gun safety. As a dad, he was an enthusiastic volunteer at church, Girl Scout camp, and the Phipps Center for the Arts. Later in life, he was on the Board of the Telemark Interval Owners Association and volunteered at Lakeview Hospital. Phil also became a Master Mason in 1964 and was involved in Masonic service for more than 50 years.
Phil was happiest when he was outdoors. He was an avid gardener who annually shared his harvest with friends and family. When not in the garden, Phil enjoyed fishing. Working the soil and being on the water were special to him.
Phil was committed to his wife, children, and beloved grandsons. To family and friends alike, he was caring and supportive with an inexhaustible sense of humor and quick wit. His charm and good-natured teasing extended to everyone he met.
Phil is survived by his wife Jo Ann, sister Betty Bump, children Rebecca Stibbe and Amy (Aaron) Marsh, and grandchildren Kellen and Gavin Marsh. He was predeceased by his mother, Betty, and his father and stepmother, Philip and Evelyn.
A memorial service is being planned for spring 2021. Memorials preferred to JDRF. More at: philstibbe.forevermissed.com
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
