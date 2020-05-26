A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Hwy. 8 and Hwy. P in Almena on May 25.
Officers were notified of the collision at 11:44 a.m., according to a Turtle Lake Police Department press release.
The release states that Leeann Gharis, 31, of Almena was struck by a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Heidi Stores, 52, of Houlton.
Witnesses told police that Gharis was walking southbound from the Holiday gas station and never looked or slowed for traffic on Hwy. 8. Witnesses stated the jeep's driver had braked and honked the vehicle's horn before the collision occurred.
Gharis was taken to a hospital by a Life Link helicopter. Gharis' condition was not released.
The Turtle Lake Police Department was assisted by the Barron County Sheriff's Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Almena Fire Department, Barron County First Responders, Cumberland Ambulance and Life Link helicopter.
