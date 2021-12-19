Youths reenact nativity with Christmas in the Barn

Youths presented Christmas in the Barn Sunday morning at Nature's Edge Therapy Center of Canton with Moses the donkey from the therapy center. View more photos in the Christmas Eve edition of The Early Bird Weekender.
About 75 people sat on hay bales inside a barn at Nature's Edge Therapy Center of Canton on Sunday morning for Christmas in the Barn, a reenactment of the Christmas story by youths from the Partners in Faith parishes of Faith Lutheran of Cameron and Trinity Lutheran of Rice Lake.
The Rev. Tamara Harder narrated "This is the Star" based on the book by Joyce Dunabr.
