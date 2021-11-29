Otters swim club meet 11-27-21

Brandon Mincoff swims the 50-yard freestyle during Saturday meet for the Otters Swim Club at the Rice Lake Pool. Mincoff won three events on the day for the Otters.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

The Otters Swim Club dominated at its home pool on Saturday as youth swimmers from the Rice Lake area returned to competition at the Rice Lake Pool.

The Otters combined for 2,056 points, well outpacing second finishing Bloomer at 1,410. The Otter girls scored 1,260, nearly 300 points better than Bloomer, while the boys totaled 796 to finished more than 300 points better than Bloomer.

