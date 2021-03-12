Otters mini-meet 2-27-21

Elise Johnson swims the butterfly during the Otters meet at the Rice Lake Community Pool on Feb. 27.

It may not have been the usual season for Rice Lake's youth Otters Swim Club.

But the group made the most of its time in the pool while giving the kids the chance to continue their swimming development.

Eliana Sookiayak competes during the Otters mini-meet on Feb. 27 at the Rice Lake Community Pool.
Emmett Westphal swims the breaststroke during the Otters mini-meet on Feb. 27 at the Rice Lake Community Pool.

