...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...
Relative humidity values dropping to between 15 and 25 percent
along with west-southwest winds between 10 and 20 mph will result
in elevated fire weather conditions today.
Check with the DNR or your county for any burning restrictions
before doing any outdoor burning. Use caution with off-road
vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire.
Extinguish and dispose of cigarettes properly.
Youth archery: Rice Lake Middle School archers place seventh at NASP state tournament
The Rice Lake Middle School archery team finished in the top 10, while Emily Buchmann and Ava Anderson were both in the top 20 for middle school girls, for the National Archery in the Schools Program state tournament.
Rice Lake had 20 middle school and five high school participants. The state tournament was held virtually as the Warriors took their shots at Rice Lake Middle School back in mid-March. The tournament window closed in early April and results were posted online this week. For full results of all Rice Lake archers visit nasptournaments.org.
