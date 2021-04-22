The Rice Lake Middle School archery team finished in the top 10, while Emily Buchmann and Ava Anderson were both in the top 20 for middle school girls, for the National Archery in the Schools Program state tournament.

Rice Lake had 20 middle school and five high school participants. The state tournament was held virtually as the Warriors took their shots at Rice Lake Middle School back in mid-March. The tournament window closed in early April and results were posted online this week. For full results of all Rice Lake archers visit nasptournaments.org.

