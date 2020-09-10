...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 33 WILL RESULT IN FROST
FORMATION.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND
CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA.
* WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF
LEFT UNCOVERED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD.
&&
The summer months have come and gone, and I can’t help but feel a little shortchanged. I had a good summer, despite the limitations imposed by the pandemic. But I can’t help but wonder what might have been. 2020 has meant less time with family, less time with friends, and a lot less traveling.
My wife and I were supposed to spend 2 weeks in Alaska in June. That plan was shelved, and we’ve only spent a few nights away from home—and not more than 100 miles away. Instead of camping in Denali National Park, we went camping in Sawyer County. So, not all was lost.
