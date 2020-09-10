Tent camping stock

The summer months have come and gone, and I can’t help but feel a little shortchanged. I had a good summer, despite the limitations imposed by the pandemic. But I can’t help but wonder what might have been. 2020 has meant less time with family, less time with friends, and a lot less traveling.

My wife and I were supposed to spend 2 weeks in Alaska in June. That plan was shelved, and we’ve only spent a few nights away from home—and not more than 100 miles away. Instead of camping in Denali National Park, we went camping in Sawyer County. So, not all was lost.

