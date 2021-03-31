Earlier this month I came across an article that was trending on Twitter from the Wall Street Journal about how people are spending thousands of dollars on video clips from basketball games in the NBA. The article went on to explain that someone had spent more than $100,000 on highlights of NBA players, including a dunk from LeBron James, and these videos now had a value of $20 million.

I had the same reaction that many people in the replies to the tweet sharing the article had. “So someone spent gobs of money on something that I can watch online right now?” I asked myself as I saw clicked on the link to watch LeBron rise over a defender and throw down a tomahawk dunk, something he’s done countless times during his Hall of Fame career.

