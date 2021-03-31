...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON...
Dry grasses, relative humidity values falling between 25 to 35
percent, and northwesterly winds gusting 20 to 25 mph will lead to
areas of elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon through
early evening.
Use caution if burning this afternoon, or when discarding hot
objects. Always check with local officials for the status of burn
bans in your county.
Earlier this month I came across an article that was trending on Twitter from the Wall Street Journal about how people are spending thousands of dollars on video clips from basketball games in the NBA. The article went on to explain that someone had spent more than $100,000 on highlights of NBA players, including a dunk from LeBron James, and these videos now had a value of $20 million.
I had the same reaction that many people in the replies to the tweet sharing the article had. “So someone spent gobs of money on something that I can watch online right now?” I asked myself as I saw clicked on the link to watch LeBron rise over a defender and throw down a tomahawk dunk, something he’s done countless times during his Hall of Fame career.
