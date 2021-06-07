All women are invited to attend Stonecroft’s Joint Outreach Meeting on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Norske Nook in Rice Lake. There are no dues or membership fees.
Kimberly Dawn Nyborg from International Falls, Minn., will share her musical talent as well as an inspirational message. At the age of 30, she discovered that there was hope for “messy” people like her who had suffered the consequences of many poor choices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.