All women are invited to attend Stonecroft’s Joint Outreach Meeting on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Norske Nook in Rice Lake. There are no dues or membership fees.

Kimberly Dawn Nyborg from International Falls, Minn., will share her musical talent as well as an inspirational message. At the age of 30, she discovered that there was hope for “messy” people like her who had suffered the consequences of many poor choices.

