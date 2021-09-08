Amish buggy vs. pickup truck crash

An Amish buggy rolled into the ditch after being struck by a pickup truck Tuesday in Barron County. A 21-year-old woman riding in the buggy suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

 Photo submitted

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a motor vehicle crash involving an Amish buggy on Tuesday at 6:53 p.m. on Highway D near 21st Street, town of Prairie Lake.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, a 21-year-old woman, who was by herself, was riding in an Amish buggy westbound on Highway D and was struck from behind by a 42-year-old man from Rice Lake, who was also westbound. After the buggy was struck, it rolled into the ditch causing non-life-threating injuries to the woman, who was transported by Chetek Ambulance to Mayo Hospital in Barron. The driver of the 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck was not injured.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments