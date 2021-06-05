I am writing in response to article in the May 25, 2021, edition of the St. Paul Pioneer Press written by Mary Divine about a name change to WITC. She grabbed my attention with what she wrote.

Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College will now be known as Northwood Technical College. The reason for the change is “ ‘Indianhead’ not recognized correctly as a geographic region” according to college officials. Where is the geographic region for Northwood Technical College?

