MADISON — The state Department of Public Instruction is asking Wisconsin residents to take part in its initiative to collect information on internet connection speeds to improve access around the state.
In partnership with Measurement Lab, the DPI invites residents to test their home internet speeds using M-Lab’s speed test. Data produced by the test provides broadband planning groups additional information to target improvements where internet performance is poor.
