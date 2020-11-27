Traffic
Associated Press

While road traffic has fallen in 2020 because of the coronavirus, the number of deaths on Wisconsin roads is on the rise.

Figures compiled by the state Department of Transportation show that as of Sunday, 534 people had been killed on roads and highways so far this year. That figure surpasses the 502 deaths the state reached by the same time in 2019.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments