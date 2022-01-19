The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s conservative majority has said it favors a "least changes" redistricting plan, but precisely what that means could be in the eye of the beholder.

Justices will hold a lengthy hearing today on several redistricting proposals that could form the state’s political district lines for the next decade. It will be the first time the state Supreme Court has drawn a map since 1964.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments