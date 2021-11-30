...LIGHT WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE TONIGHT...
Precipitation may develop over central Minnesota this evening then
spread over eastern Minnesota into west central Wisconsin through
the overnight hours. Some of the precipitation may come as a
wintry mix of rain, snow and freezing rain. While the amounts will
be light and be of short duration or intermittent nature, there is
the concern that the timing is during the nighttime hours and that
this mixed wintry precipitation comes early on in the winter
precipitation season.
Motorists should check road conditions before venturing out
tonight and be prepared should this wintry precipitation develop.
Keep up with the latest forecasts from the National Weather
Service on this potential winter weather situation.
Wisconsin Supreme Court sides with GOP in redistricting case
MADISON — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court today sided with Republicans in a redistricting ruling that will lay the groundwork for drawing new political boundary lines.
In a 4-3 ruling, the court's conservative majority said it will make as few changes as possible to the current maps drawn by Republicans and enacted a decade ago. Democrats and others have argued that those maps are so heavily skewed in favor of Republicans the new legislative and congressional maps should be drawn from scratch.
