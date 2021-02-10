...WIND CHILL ADVISORY TONIGHT AND THURSDAY MORNING ACROSS THE
REGION...
.A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect again tonight for most of
Minnesota and Wisconsin, where wind chills from 20 below to 30
below zero will be common through Thursday morning. Additional
Advisories and potentially Warnings are expected through the
weekend as a reinforcing shot of Arctic air plunges into the
region. The coldest wind chills will be Saturday night into Sunday
morning.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside and pack warm clothes and a
charged cell phone with you in your vehicle. Wear appropriate
clothing, a hat, and gloves.
In this April 7, 2020, file photo, voters masked against coronavirus line up for Wisconsin's primary election in Milwaukee.
MADISON — A new legal challenge to Gov. Tony Evers' latest mask mandate is before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, filed less than a week after the Legislature struck down a previous order and the governor quickly issued a new one.
Prominent Republican donor Jere Fabick asked the court late Tuesday to issue a temporary injunction to block the mask order Evers issued on Feb. 4, just after the GOP-controlled Legislature voted to repeal an earlier order. Fabick's lawsuit challenging Evers' authority to issue multiple emergency orders remains before the Supreme Court, which heard arguments in November but has yet to issue a ruling.
