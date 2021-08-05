Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that Wisconsin will receive nearly $50 million in additional funding from the federal government to address mental health and substance use needs. The funding — part of the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law in March — will add $24.6 million to mental health services and $22 million to substance use services over the next four years through supplements to Wisconsin’s existing share of the Community Mental Health Services Block Grant and the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant. DHS has submitted plans for this funding to the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
“Access to affordable mental and behavioral healthcare was already a critical need for communities across our state, and that need has only become more urgent after the challenges of the last year,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “These funds will allow us to serve folks who have been affected by the opioid epidemic and other substance use disorders and while closing gaps in access to community mental health services for those who need them the most.”
