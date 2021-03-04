MADISON — The candidates for state superintendent of schools clashed Thursday over reopening schools for in-person teaching, Act 10 and teacher unions and the private school voucher program.
Former Brown Deer Superintendent Deb Kerr and Pecatonica Superintendent Jill Underly meet April 6 in the race to become superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction. The race is officially nonpartisan, but conservatives have largely lined up behind Kerr while Underly has the backing of Democrats.
