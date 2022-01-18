...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...
Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.
If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.
Wisconsin Republicans seek to tighten unemployment benefits
MADISON — Wisconsin Republicans introduced a package of legislation Tuesday that would tighten eligibility for unemployment benefits and Medicaid coverage, saying the bills are designed to help alleviate what they maintain is a crippling labor shortage in the state.
The bills would mandate audits of benefit recipients' work search efforts, shrink the duration of benefits as the unemployment rate drops and deny benefits to recipients who refuse job offers or don't show up for job interviews.
