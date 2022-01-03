Wisconsin’s hospitals are reaching capacity and experiencing staffing shortages as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 causes cases to surge and unvaccinated patients seek medical care, and new cases took a steep climb in Barron County in a report released Monday.

At Wisconsin’s largest hospital system, Advocate Aurora, 528 COVID-19 inpatients were being treated Monday in Wisconsin, and that number is growing daily. Five days earlier, Advocate Aurora had 445 COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin.

