MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced that he has granted another 54 pardons. As previously announced, the governor has granted more pardons during his first three years in office than any other governor in contemporary history. To date, Evers has granted 391 pardons.

“Since the beginning of my administration, we’ve remained committed to granting pardons to eligible individuals, and we intend to continue this momentum into this new year because we know that people are so much more than the sum of their past mistakes,” Evers said. “These pardon recipients have the support of many local officials, neighbors, and community members and have earned a second chance.”

