Timber wolf

A gray wolf.

 Wisconsin DNR photo

MADISON (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources said it will propose a harvest quota of 200 wolves when the the group's policy board meets Monday to discuss launching a wolf hunt immediately.

The agency said the department staff arrived at the number after considering several factors, including the most recent population estimate, the public response to earlier harvests, the current management plan, scientific literature and population model projections, the Journal Sentinel reported.

