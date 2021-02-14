Weather Alert

...VERY DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS INTO MONDAY MORNING... .A Wind Chill Warning continues through Monday morning along and west of a line from Long Prairie to Hutchinson to Albert Lea. To the east of that line, including the Twin Cities metro area, a Wind Chill Advisory will transition to a Wind Chill Warning after 6 PM CST. Wind chill values will range from 25 below to 45 below, with the most dangerous wind chills extending from west central into south central Minnesota. The Wind Chill Warning will expire at 10 AM CST Monday, when wind chills will improve slightly to 25 below or warmer. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and east central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&