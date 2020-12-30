Wisconsin Assembly Democrats might skip inauguration next week because Republicans aren't requiring masks in the chamber.
Minority Leader Gordon Hintz says there's no need to attend in person and risk spreading the coronavirus. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers swore in all 38 Assembly Democrats virtually on Monday so they don't need to attend next week's ceremony to start their terms.
