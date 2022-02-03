...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
THIS MORNING...
Wind chills will drop to between 25 and 35 degrees below zero for
all of central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin this
morning. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the entire region
through late this morning.
Be sure to dress in layers and cover exposed skin if venturing
outdoors, including wearing a hat and gloves. Pack warm clothes
with you if traveling. Be sure outdoor animals have ways of
avoiding the dangerously cold wind chills and bring pets indoors.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Wisconsin Democrats seek removal of Elections Commissioner who was 'alternate elector' in 2020
A group of Democratic state lawmakers has called for the removal of a Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission due to his role as one of 10 "alternate" GOP electors.
The call to rescind the appointment of Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Bob Spindell comes days after two other Wisconsin Republicans were subpoenaed by a U.S. House committee investigating the electors. It was quickly rejected by the state Senate's top Republican, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg.
