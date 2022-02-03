A group of Democratic state lawmakers has called for the removal of a Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission due to his role as one of 10 "alternate" GOP electors.

The call to rescind the appointment of Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Bob Spindell comes days after two other Wisconsin Republicans were subpoenaed by a U.S. House committee investigating the electors. It was quickly rejected by the state Senate's top Republican, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg.

