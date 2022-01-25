MADISON — Wisconsin's budget picture improved by nearly $2.9 billion with a revised forecast released Tuesday driven by higher-than-expected tax collections that will force the Republican-controlled Legislature to decide whether to spend the surplus, save it or put it toward tax cuts.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called for using the money to provide relief immediately to families struggling with rising costs and businesses facing challenges.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments