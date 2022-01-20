...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Wisconsin would lower its minimum age for concealed carry permits and guns would be permitted in vehicles on school grounds under bills that passed today in the Wisconsin Assembly with the support of Rep. Dave Armstrong of Rice Lake.
Assembly Republicans also passed a measure that would give a concealed carry permit-holder from another state the right to carry in Wisconsin, even if their home state doesn’t conduct background checks.
