Wisconsin would lower its minimum age for concealed carry permits and guns would be permitted in vehicles on school grounds under bills that passed today in the Wisconsin Assembly with the support of Rep. Dave Armstrong of Rice Lake.

Assembly Republicans also passed a measure that would give a concealed carry permit-holder from another state the right to carry in Wisconsin, even if their home state doesn’t conduct background checks.

