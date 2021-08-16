Less than six months after Wisconsin wolf packs were left reeling after an unprecedented breeding season recreational hunt, state officials are pushing forward plans to kill hundreds more animals in 2021. Ojibwe leaders are outraged.

“The DNR Natural Resources Board made clear that its decision to set the wolf quota at 300 has nothing to do with science or stewardship,” said Michael J Isham, Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission executive administrator. “This reckless approach to ma’iingan management is why tribes have filed a brief in support of lawsuits that seek the restoration of federal protection for wolves.”

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments