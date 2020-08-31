A grand opening for the restored 1905 Winter Depot will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, in Winter. 

The Friends of Tuscobia Trail (FOTT) have been pursuing the restoration of the historic Winter railroad depot since 2008. The goal was to turn the facility into a trailhead resource for the Tuscobia Trail, a welcoming center for the Winter Chamber of Commerce, a site for historical displays and the FOTT headquarters.

