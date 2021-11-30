Wild Soul moves down the block in downtown Rice Lake

Vanessa Aspseter Hellstern poses at her newly-expanded shop.

 Photo by Ruth Erickson

Those wishing to shop at Wild Soul in downtown Rice Lake this holiday season will have to stroll down the block as shop owner Vanessa Aspseter Hellstern has moved from a leased space at 208 N. Main St. to a purchased building at 222 N. Main St.

The move has allowed her to expand from 400 square feet in the former White Stag to 1,500 square feet in the former French Farmhouse.

