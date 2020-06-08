...HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
.THE REMNANTS OF TROPICAL STORM CRISTOBAL WILL LIFT UP FROM THE
SOUTH AND TRACK THROUGH THE AREA TUESDAY, BRINGING PERIODS OF HEAVY
RAIN. AVERAGE RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 3 INCHES ARE EXPECTED BEFORE
PRECIPITATION TAPERS OFF ON WEDNESDAY. SOME LOCALIZED AREAS
MAY SEE 4 INCHES OR MORE OF RAIN, ESPECIALLY WHERE ANY
THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOP. FLASH FLOODING COULD DEVELOP TUESDAY
AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN THE TWIN CITIES HAS ISSUED A
* FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF MINNESOTA AND WISCONSIN,
INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES, IN MINNESOTA, FREEBORN, GOODHUE
AND STEELE. IN WISCONSIN, BARRON, CHIPPEWA, DUNN, EAU CLAIRE,
PEPIN, PIERCE, RUSK AND ST. CROIX.
* FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING.
* HEAVY RAIN WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS OF 4 INCHES OR MORE POSSIBLE.
* THIS COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SMALL CREEKS AND STREAM MAY RISE QUICKLY, AND FLOODING MAY ALSO
OCCUR IN URBAN AREAS.
&&
The author as a teenager on a serene river in west central Wisconsin with a tiger musky.
I’d like to use this last installment to get deep. And no, this will not be about how to catch walleye off deep structure or where to find the best catfish holes on the Chippewa River. Instead, let’s look at the question: Why do we fish?
If you’ve read some of the previous articles in this series you’ve now heard about some of my favorite adventures and memorable catches. But in addition to being fun, fishing has been important to me. Many of the truly pivotal decisions in my life have been made on the banks of a trout stream. As a parent, some of the most rewarding experiences with my kids are riding home from a fishing adventure and recounting everything that they saw and learned. A few of the most inspiring conversations I have had with friends have happened just sitting on the end of the dock, watching bobbers and admiring the ripples on the water.
