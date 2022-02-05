No one likes a rude awakening, but coffee connoisseurs are giving rave reviews to Brewed Awakening, which Paul and Lisa Drew quietly opened in Cameron toward the end of last year in the spacious blue/gray building at the corner of South Ninth and Main streets. The former American Pride furniture store also houses Drew Insurance Agency, with Paul as agent, and Sweet Pea Boutique, which Lisa opened last March. The three-in-one businesses are open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

What's not to like about a Brewed Awakening?

Entrance shows the three-in-one businesses.

"I have a full coffee bar menu," said Lisa, who is enjoying this new venture. "We are making breves, lattes, macchiatos, mochas, frappes, gourmet hot chocolate and teas. We have an exciting cold brew and are offering fruit smoothies, fruit teas and FIT frappes. All of our coffee, teas, cocoas and mixes come from Door County. They have the best selection, and all our beans are toasted right here."

Coffee shop is open and spacious with lots of seating.

