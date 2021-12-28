...Snow to taper off, Very cold overnight...
.Wind chill temperatures to drop between -25F to -35F across
portions of central and western Minnesota tonight.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
SAND LAKE TOWNSHIP — A driver was fatally injured in a crash in the town of Sand Lake, Burnett County, late Monday morning.
The head-on crash occurred on Highway 70, and the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office said it appeared that a Chrysler Town and Country minivan, traveling west, had crossed the centerline and collided with a Honda Civic that was traveling east.
