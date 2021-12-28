SAND LAKE TOWNSHIP — A driver was fatally injured in a crash in the town of Sand Lake, Burnett County, late Monday morning.

The head-on crash occurred on Highway 70, and the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office said it appeared that a Chrysler Town and Country minivan, traveling west, had crossed the centerline and collided with a Honda Civic that was traveling east.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments