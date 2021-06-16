June started off on a scorching note for the Midwest and was marked by searing stretches of 90-degree days. However, for those who mind the heat, AccuWeather meteorologists have some good news. Temperatures are expected to swing in the opposite direction for a prolonged stretch as several waves of cooler air sweep across the region.
The blistering pattern caused extraordinary departures from the average temperature through the midpoint in June.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.