Tremperatures soar
Metro Art Service

June started off on a scorching note for the Midwest and was marked by searing stretches of 90-degree days. However, for those who mind the heat, AccuWeather meteorologists have some good news. Temperatures are expected to swing in the opposite direction for a prolonged stretch as several waves of cooler air sweep across the region.

The blistering pattern caused extraordinary departures from the average temperature through the midpoint in June. 

