An appeals court ruling agrees that Allied Waste Services was negligent when a driver drove a truck across a private truss bridge. The bridge was constructed in 1905 and was originally part of Hwy. 48, which was later rerouted.
The Wisconsin Court of Appeals District III affirmed a Barron County Circuit Court ruling this month on a 2016 civil suit filed after a garbage truck collapsed a 110-year-old bridge in Cumberland.
Judge James C. Babler presided over the trial that ended with the jury awarding the bridge owners, Pat and DeEtte Fankhauser, $500,000 in damages after they sued Allied Waste Services of North America, LLC and its driver for negligence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.