Fankhauser Bridge

An appeals court ruling agrees that Allied Waste Services was negligent when a driver drove a truck across a private truss bridge. The bridge was constructed in 1905 and was originally part of Hwy. 48, which was later rerouted. 

 

The Wisconsin Court of Appeals District III affirmed a Barron County Circuit Court ruling this month on a 2016 civil suit filed after a garbage truck collapsed a 110-year-old bridge in Cumberland.  

Judge James C. Babler presided over the trial that ended with the jury awarding the bridge owners, Pat and DeEtte Fankhauser, $500,000 in damages after they sued Allied Waste Services of North America, LLC and its driver for negligence. 

