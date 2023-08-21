Virginia “Ginny” Lorene (Rogers) Cox, 84, of Barron, went to be with her beloved Ed in heaven, on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Monroe Manor. She was born July 13, 1939, in Barron to Ernest and Elvena (Rowell) Rogers.

Ginny graduated from Barron High School in 1957. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Library Science from UW-River Falls and took her first post-collegiate job at the Monroe Public Library. It was during this time she met the love of her life, Edwin Cox. They married in Barron on June 29, 1963. After their four children were born and they lived in multiple Wisconsin cities, Ginny & Ed settled in Barron to finish raising their children. She worked at the Riverview Middle School as a library assistant, and later, at the Barron Public Library.

